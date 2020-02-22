Salford City v Colchester United
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Swindon
|33
|19
|6
|8
|57
|36
|21
|63
|2
|Exeter
|33
|18
|9
|6
|50
|36
|14
|63
|3
|Crewe
|33
|18
|7
|8
|60
|40
|20
|61
|4
|Plymouth
|33
|18
|7
|8
|54
|37
|17
|61
|5
|Cheltenham
|32
|14
|12
|6
|47
|26
|21
|54
|6
|Port Vale
|34
|14
|12
|8
|46
|40
|6
|54
|7
|Colchester
|34
|13
|13
|8
|47
|34
|13
|52
|8
|Northampton
|33
|15
|7
|11
|47
|36
|11
|52
|9
|Bradford
|34
|13
|12
|9
|41
|35
|6
|51
|10
|Forest Green
|34
|12
|10
|12
|41
|39
|2
|46
|11
|Salford
|34
|11
|11
|12
|44
|44
|0
|44
|12
|Cambridge
|34
|12
|8
|14
|38
|44
|-6
|44
|13
|Walsall
|34
|12
|7
|15
|35
|46
|-11
|43
|14
|Crawley
|34
|9
|14
|11
|45
|46
|-1
|41
|15
|Grimsby
|32
|10
|11
|11
|38
|40
|-2
|41
|16
|Newport
|31
|10
|10
|11
|27
|27
|0
|40
|17
|Leyton Orient
|34
|9
|11
|14
|43
|52
|-9
|38
|18
|Oldham
|34
|8
|13
|13
|37
|52
|-15
|37
|19
|Scunthorpe
|33
|9
|9
|15
|41
|50
|-9
|36
|20
|Mansfield
|34
|8
|11
|15
|46
|53
|-7
|35
|21
|Carlisle
|33
|8
|11
|14
|33
|50
|-17
|35
|22
|Macclesfield
|34
|7
|15
|12
|32
|40
|-8
|30
|23
|Morecambe
|34
|7
|9
|18
|32
|56
|-24
|30
|24
|Stevenage
|34
|3
|13
|18
|23
|45
|-22
|22