League Two
Newport15:00Bradford
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Bradford City

Newport hope defender Ryan Haynes is fit to face Bradford City.

Left-back Haynes is being assessed after coming off in Newport's penalty shoot-out defeat against Salford.

Midfielder Otis Khan is available again and 17-year-old defender Dom Jefferies has been recalled from Salisbury.

Bradford are likely to still be without Callum Cooke and Kelvin Mellor.

However, Zeli Ismail has returned for the visitors after a calf strain.

City remain in play-off contention, just one point adrift of the top seven, despite only one win in their last 10 league games.

Exiles boss Michael Flynn, who has admitted the League Two play-offs are a long shot for the Exiles, remains without several injured players, with Nick Townsend, Mark O'Brien, Ashley Baker, Daniel Leadbitter and George Nurse all continuing their recovery.

Saturday 22nd February 2020

  • NewportNewport County15:00BradfordBradford City
  • CarlisleCarlisle United15:00MorecambeMorecambe
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
  • CrawleyCrawley Town15:00StevenageStevenage
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra15:00MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00ExeterExeter City
  • PlymouthPlymouth Argyle15:00CambridgeCambridge United
  • SalfordSalford City15:00ColchesterColchester United
  • ScunthorpeScunthorpe United15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
  • SwindonSwindon Town15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
  • WalsallWalsall15:00Port ValePort Vale

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swindon33196857362163
2Exeter33189650361463
3Crewe33187860402061
4Plymouth33187854371761
5Cheltenham321412647262154
6Port Vale34141284640654
7Colchester341313847341352
8Northampton331571147361152
9Bradford34131294135651
10Forest Green341210124139246
11Salford341111124444044
12Cambridge34128143844-644
13Walsall34127153546-1143
14Crawley34914114546-141
15Grimsby321011113840-241
16Newport311010112727040
17Leyton Orient34911144352-938
18Oldham34813133752-1537
19Scunthorpe3399154150-936
20Mansfield34811154653-735
21Carlisle33811143350-1735
22Macclesfield34715123240-830
23Morecambe3479183256-2430
24Stevenage34313182345-2222
