Newport County v Bradford City

Newport hope defender Ryan Haynes is fit to face Bradford City.

Left-back Haynes is being assessed after coming off in Newport's penalty shoot-out defeat against Salford.

Midfielder Otis Khan is available again and 17-year-old defender Dom Jefferies has been recalled from Salisbury.

Bradford are likely to still be without Callum Cooke and Kelvin Mellor.

However, Zeli Ismail has returned for the visitors after a calf strain.

City remain in play-off contention, just one point adrift of the top seven, despite only one win in their last 10 league games.

Exiles boss Michael Flynn, who has admitted the League Two play-offs are a long shot for the Exiles, remains without several injured players, with Nick Townsend, Mark O'Brien, Ashley Baker, Daniel Leadbitter and George Nurse all continuing their recovery.