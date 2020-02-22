League One
Fleetwood15:00Portsmouth
Venue: Highbury Stadium

Fleetwood Town v Portsmouth

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham31176856322457
2Coventry301512343281557
3Wycombe3216884136556
4Peterborough331671065392655
5Sunderland31159742261654
6Portsmouth30158745301553
7Ipswich321410845311452
8Fleetwood30149746351151
9Gillingham32121373930949
10Oxford Utd31139952341848
11Doncaster31139947311648
12Burton311110104242043
13Bristol Rovers31119113542-742
14Accrington31109124546-139
15Lincoln City33115174144-338
16Blackpool30910113939037
17Shrewsbury30811112536-1135
18MK Dons3196163342-933
19Rochdale3196163551-1633
20Wimbledon3279163751-1430
21Tranmere3058172853-2523
22Southend3237223379-4616
23Bolton2958162461-3711
View full League One table

