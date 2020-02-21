Championship
Wigan15:00Millwall
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Millwall

Kieffer Moore
Kieffer Moore has scored four goals in his past seven appearances for Wigan
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Wigan will be without defender Chey Dunkley, who completes two-match suspension, while boss Paul Cook has to serve a one-game touchline ban.

Antonee Robinson and Danny Fox (both groin) also remain unavailable.

Millwall could give a debut to January signing Mason Bennett (ankle) after the Derby County loanee completed a full week of training.

Midfielder Shaun Williams remains sidelined with the hip injury he picked up in the draw with Fulham.

Match facts

  • Wigan are looking to record back-to-back home league wins over Millwall for the first time, having won 1-0 when the teams met at the DW Stadium last season.
  • Millwall have lost one of their past nine league matches against Wigan (W4 D4), though it was at the DW Stadium last season.
  • Wigan have dropped 31 points from winning positions this season, more than any other side in the top four tiers of English league football.
  • Millwall have only lost one of their past nine away league games (W4 D4), keeping five clean sheets in that run.
  • Wigan striker Joe Garner has been involved in four goals in his last four league games against Millwall (3 goals, 1 assist).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom331712459362363
2Leeds33178848301859
3Fulham33168947361156
4Brentford331671054272755
5Nottm Forest331510845331255
6Preston331581047371053
7Bristol City33158104846253
8Blackburn331481148381050
9Cardiff33121474845350
10Millwall33121384038249
11Swansea33121294141048
12Sheff Wed33128134138344
13Derby331111114145-444
14Birmingham33128134249-744
15Reading33119134137442
16QPR33126155158-742
17Hull33118144751-441
18Middlesbrough33813123443-937
19Charlton3399154147-636
20Huddersfield3399153852-1436
21Stoke33104194153-1234
22Wigan33710163350-1731
23Luton3393213966-2730
24Barnsley33610174058-1828
View full Championship table

