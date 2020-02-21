Charlton Athletic v Luton Town

Jonny Williams has made 21 appearances for club and country this season

Charlton will be without Wales international Jonny Williams, who is expected to be out for two weeks after suffering an ankle injury.

Fellow midfielder Darren Pratley (back) will also miss out, while Sam Field has been returned to parent club West Brom for treatment on a knee injury.

Luton striker Danny Hylton (knee) will be eased back into first-team action.

Winger Callum McManaman (hamstring) could also feature for the visitors, who are four points from safety.

Match facts