Charlton Athletic v Luton Town
Charlton will be without Wales international Jonny Williams, who is expected to be out for two weeks after suffering an ankle injury.
Fellow midfielder Darren Pratley (back) will also miss out, while Sam Field has been returned to parent club West Brom for treatment on a knee injury.
Luton striker Danny Hylton (knee) will be eased back into first-team action.
Winger Callum McManaman (hamstring) could also feature for the visitors, who are four points from safety.
Match facts
- Charlton are unbeaten in their last 10 home games against Luton Town in all competitions (W6 D4) since losing 1-0 back in May 1987 in a top-flight meeting.
- Luton are looking to complete a league double over Charlton for the first time since the 1986-87 season.
- Charlton have alternated between victory and defeat in their past four league games, winning more across these four games than they had in their previous 17 in the Championship (W1 D6 L10).
- Luton Town have lost their last five away league matches in London, conceding at least three goals in each defeat (19 goals in total). The last Football League team to concede 3+ goals in six consecutive away games in London was Chester City in March 2009.
- Charlton striker Lyle Taylor has scored five goals in his past four appearances against Luton Town in all competitions, scoring twice for the Addicks last season at the Valley in League One.