Barnsley v Middlesbrough
-
- From the section Championship
Barnsley will be without midfielder Callum Styles as they host Middlesbrough in a crucial Championship fixture on Saturday.
Styles is out for at least four weeks with an ankle injury but Marcel Ritzmaier has returned to training.
Middlesbrough are without Daniel Ayala and Dael Fry for the trip to Oakwell, as they both face a three-week lay-off.
Midfielder Patrick Roberts is nearing his return from a hamstring injury but will not be fit to play.
Match facts
- Barnsley are winless in their last five matches against Middlesbrough in all competitions (D1 L4) since a 3-2 win in October 2013.
- Middlesbrough are looking to complete a league double over Barnsley for the first time since the 2011-12 season.
- Barnsley haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 16 home league games, since beating Fulham 1-0 on the opening weekend.
- After a run of four consecutive league victories in which they kept three clean sheets, Middlesbrough are winless in their last seven Championship matches (D4 L3), conceding at least once each time.
- Middlesbrough's Championship games have seen just 77 goals this season (F34 A43), fewer than any other side in the division.