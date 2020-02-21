Championship
Preston15:00Hull
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Hull City

Tom Barkhuizen (11 in all competitions) and Daniel Johnson (10 in the Championship) are Preston's two top marksmen this season
Tom Barkhuizen (11 in all competitions) and Daniel Johnson (10 in the Championship) are Preston's two top marksmen this season
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Preston North End are again without midfielder Tom Bayliss, who has this week undergone ankle surgery and may now miss the rest of the season.

Although Billy Bodin (Achilles) and Louis Moult (knee) remain sidelined, Darnell Fisher (hamstring) should be fit after missing last weekend's storm-hit 1-0 home defeat by Millwall.

Hull boss Grant McCann is ready to welcome another trio of players back.

Jordy De Wijs, Reece Burke and Jon Toral are all expected to be fit.

This comes a week after the injury-hit McCann got Matthew Pennington, Ryan Tafazolli and Kevin Stewart back in action for last Friday's 4-4 thriller with Swansea City.

But, on top of long-term absentees Eric Lichaj and Herbie Kane, Martin Samuelsen (calf) and Keane Lewis-Potter (hamstring) remain sidelined, while Marcus Maddison is doubtful following illness.

Match facts

  • Preston North End and Hull City have already met at Deepdale this season, sharing a 2-2 League Cup second round draw in August before the Lilywhites progressed 5-4 on penalties.
  • Hull, who beat North End 4-0 in this season's first league meeting in November, are looking to complete their first league double over Preston since the 2010-11 campaign.
  • Preston's defeat against Millwall last time out ended an unbeaten run of six Championship games.
  • Since beating Sheffield Wednesday on New Year's Day, Hull have not won in seven Championship games.
  • Preston's Tom Barkhuizen has scored four goals in his last five Championship games, as many as he had in his previous 21.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 22nd February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom331712459362363
2Leeds33178848301859
3Fulham33168947361156
4Brentford331671054272755
5Nottm Forest331510845331255
6Preston331581047371053
7Bristol City33158104846253
8Blackburn331481148381050
9Cardiff33121474845350
10Millwall33121384038249
11Swansea33121294141048
12Sheff Wed33128134138344
13Derby331111114145-444
14Birmingham33128134249-744
15Reading33119134137442
16QPR33126155158-742
17Hull33118144751-441
18Middlesbrough33813123443-937
19Charlton3399154147-636
20Huddersfield3399153852-1436
21Stoke33104194153-1234
22Wigan33710163350-1731
23Luton3393213966-2730
24Barnsley33610174058-1828
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you