Preston North End v Hull City
-
- From the section Championship
Preston North End are again without midfielder Tom Bayliss, who has this week undergone ankle surgery and may now miss the rest of the season.
Although Billy Bodin (Achilles) and Louis Moult (knee) remain sidelined, Darnell Fisher (hamstring) should be fit after missing last weekend's storm-hit 1-0 home defeat by Millwall.
Hull boss Grant McCann is ready to welcome another trio of players back.
Jordy De Wijs, Reece Burke and Jon Toral are all expected to be fit.
This comes a week after the injury-hit McCann got Matthew Pennington, Ryan Tafazolli and Kevin Stewart back in action for last Friday's 4-4 thriller with Swansea City.
But, on top of long-term absentees Eric Lichaj and Herbie Kane, Martin Samuelsen (calf) and Keane Lewis-Potter (hamstring) remain sidelined, while Marcus Maddison is doubtful following illness.
Match facts
- Preston North End and Hull City have already met at Deepdale this season, sharing a 2-2 League Cup second round draw in August before the Lilywhites progressed 5-4 on penalties.
- Hull, who beat North End 4-0 in this season's first league meeting in November, are looking to complete their first league double over Preston since the 2010-11 campaign.
- Preston's defeat against Millwall last time out ended an unbeaten run of six Championship games.
- Since beating Sheffield Wednesday on New Year's Day, Hull have not won in seven Championship games.
- Preston's Tom Barkhuizen has scored four goals in his last five Championship games, as many as he had in his previous 21.