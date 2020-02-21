Swansea City v Huddersfield Town
Swansea defender Joe Rodon is expected to feature after missing last week's 4-4 draw at Hull City.
Liverpool loanee Rhian Brewster came off the bench to score in that game and could make the starting XI.
Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley has no new injury or suspension problems.
Striker Karlan Grant is available after missing last weekend's draw at Derby, while midfielder Alex Pritchard could play for the first time since the last meeting between the sides in November.
Match facts
- Swansea and Huddersfield last played each other at the Liberty Stadium in October 2017 in the Premier League, with the Swans winning 2-0.
- Huddersfield are winless in four league matches against Swansea (D2 L2) since a 1-0 win in League One in November 2007.
- Swansea are winless in their past five league games (D3 L2), having won four of their seven beforehand (D2 L1).
- Huddersfield have only failed to score in one of their past 17 away league games, a 0-1 loss at Middlesbrough on Boxing Day.
- Swansea's Kyle Naughton has scored two goals in his past three league games, as many as he had in his previous 90 in league competition.