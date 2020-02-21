Championship
Swansea15:00Huddersfield
Venue: Liberty Stadium

Swansea City v Huddersfield Town

Joe Rodon
Wales international Joe Rodon missed three months with an ankle injury
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Swansea defender Joe Rodon is expected to feature after missing last week's 4-4 draw at Hull City.

Liverpool loanee Rhian Brewster came off the bench to score in that game and could make the starting XI.

Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley has no new injury or suspension problems.

Striker Karlan Grant is available after missing last weekend's draw at Derby, while midfielder Alex Pritchard could play for the first time since the last meeting between the sides in November.

Match facts

  • Swansea and Huddersfield last played each other at the Liberty Stadium in October 2017 in the Premier League, with the Swans winning 2-0.
  • Huddersfield are winless in four league matches against Swansea (D2 L2) since a 1-0 win in League One in November 2007.
  • Swansea are winless in their past five league games (D3 L2), having won four of their seven beforehand (D2 L1).
  • Huddersfield have only failed to score in one of their past 17 away league games, a 0-1 loss at Middlesbrough on Boxing Day.
  • Swansea's Kyle Naughton has scored two goals in his past three league games, as many as he had in his previous 90 in league competition.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom331712459362363
2Leeds33178848301859
3Fulham33168947361156
4Brentford331671054272755
5Nottm Forest331510845331255
6Preston331581047371053
7Bristol City33158104846253
8Blackburn331481148381050
9Cardiff33121474845350
10Millwall33121384038249
11Swansea33121294141048
12Sheff Wed33128134138344
13Derby331111114145-444
14Birmingham33128134249-744
15Reading33119134137442
16QPR33126155158-742
17Hull33118144751-441
18Middlesbrough33813123443-937
19Charlton3399154147-636
20Huddersfield3399153852-1436
21Stoke33104194153-1234
22Wigan33710163350-1731
23Luton3393213966-2730
24Barnsley33610174058-1828
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you