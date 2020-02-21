Championship
Leeds15:00Reading
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Reading

Jean-Kevin Augustin
Jean-Kevin Augustin has made three substitute appearances for Leeds since joining on loan in January
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has no new injury concerns and could select the same side that beat Bristol City 1-0 in their last match.

On-loan striker Jean-Kevin Augustin is pushing to make his full debut, but Tyler Roberts (calf) remains out.

Reading manager Mark Bowen will check on winger Ayub Masika, who has been struggling with a stomach upset.

Jordan Obita (ankle) and Pele (groin) have overcome minor injuries and are available to play at Elland Road.

Match facts

  • Leeds United have won their past three Championship matches against Reading without conceding a goal.
  • Reading have lost three of their previous four away league visits to Leeds, winning the other in October 2017.
  • Leeds are looking to pick up consecutive league wins for the first time since a run of seven in November/December. Leeds have lost four of their past seven league games, as many as they had in their first 26 this season.
  • Reading have won just one of their previous eight league games (D4 L3), though it was their last Championship fixture (3-0 vs Sheffield Wednesday).
  • After a run of eight games without a goal, Reading's George Puscas has scored in consecutive league games. Six of his nine goals for Reading this season have been scored away from home.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom331712459362363
2Leeds33178848301859
3Fulham33168947361156
4Brentford331671054272755
5Nottm Forest331510845331255
6Preston331581047371053
7Bristol City33158104846253
8Blackburn331481148381050
9Cardiff33121474845350
10Millwall33121384038249
11Swansea33121294141048
12Sheff Wed33128134138344
13Derby331111114145-444
14Birmingham33128134249-744
15Reading33119134137442
16QPR33126155158-742
17Hull33118144751-441
18Middlesbrough33813123443-937
19Charlton3399154147-636
20Huddersfield3399153852-1436
21Stoke33104194153-1234
22Wigan33710163350-1731
23Luton3393213966-2730
24Barnsley33610174058-1828
View full Championship table

