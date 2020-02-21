Brentford v Blackburn Rovers

Bryan Mbeumo has scored 12 goals in 32 appearances for Brentford in all competitions this season

Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo is set to return against Blackburn Rovers after missing the trip to Birmingham City with an ankle strain.

Midfielders Josh Dasilva (hip) and Mathias Jensen will be assessed, while centre-back Pontus Jansson (hip) is a doubt and Kamo Mokotjo (knee) is out.

Rovers pair Joe Rankin-Costello and Sam Gallagher could travel to Griffin Park.

The duo have been out with a hamstring injury and a groin strain respectively but may make a return to action.

Match facts