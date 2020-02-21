Brentford v Blackburn Rovers
Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo is set to return against Blackburn Rovers after missing the trip to Birmingham City with an ankle strain.
Midfielders Josh Dasilva (hip) and Mathias Jensen will be assessed, while centre-back Pontus Jansson (hip) is a doubt and Kamo Mokotjo (knee) is out.
Rovers pair Joe Rankin-Costello and Sam Gallagher could travel to Griffin Park.
The duo have been out with a hamstring injury and a groin strain respectively but may make a return to action.
Match facts
- Brentford have lost five of their last six league matches against Blackburn, winning the other 5-2 at Griffin Park in February 2019.
- Only one of the previous 14 league meetings between Brentford and Blackburn at Griffin Park have ended as a draw, a 1-1 stalemate in April 1952.
- Brentford have won seven of their past nine home league games (D1 L1), with their only defeat in that run coming against promotion rivals Nottingham Forest.
- Blackburn are unbeaten in their past three away league games (W2 D1), picking up as many points in those three games as they had in their previous nine on the road (7).
- Brentford's Ollie Watkins has 20 league goals in 33 games this season, as many as he'd netted in 86 games across his previous two campaigns with the Bees. However, he's looking to avoid failing to score in three consecutive league games for the first time this season.