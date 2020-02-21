Championship
Brentford12:30Blackburn
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Blackburn Rovers

Bryan Mbeumo has scored 12 goals in 32 appearances for Brentford in all competitions this season
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo is set to return against Blackburn Rovers after missing the trip to Birmingham City with an ankle strain.

Midfielders Josh Dasilva (hip) and Mathias Jensen will be assessed, while centre-back Pontus Jansson (hip) is a doubt and Kamo Mokotjo (knee) is out.

Rovers pair Joe Rankin-Costello and Sam Gallagher could travel to Griffin Park.

The duo have been out with a hamstring injury and a groin strain respectively but may make a return to action.

Match facts

  • Brentford have lost five of their last six league matches against Blackburn, winning the other 5-2 at Griffin Park in February 2019.
  • Only one of the previous 14 league meetings between Brentford and Blackburn at Griffin Park have ended as a draw, a 1-1 stalemate in April 1952.
  • Brentford have won seven of their past nine home league games (D1 L1), with their only defeat in that run coming against promotion rivals Nottingham Forest.
  • Blackburn are unbeaten in their past three away league games (W2 D1), picking up as many points in those three games as they had in their previous nine on the road (7).
  • Brentford's Ollie Watkins has 20 league goals in 33 games this season, as many as he'd netted in 86 games across his previous two campaigns with the Bees. However, he's looking to avoid failing to score in three consecutive league games for the first time this season.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom331712459362363
2Leeds33178848301859
3Fulham33168947361156
4Brentford331671054272755
5Nottm Forest331510845331255
6Preston331581047371053
7Bristol City33158104846253
8Blackburn331481148381050
9Cardiff33121474845350
10Millwall33121384038249
11Swansea33121294141048
12Sheff Wed33128134138344
13Derby331111114145-444
14Birmingham33128134249-744
15Reading33119134137442
16QPR33126155158-742
17Hull33118144751-441
18Middlesbrough33813123443-937
19Charlton3399154147-636
20Huddersfield3399153852-1436
21Stoke33104194153-1234
22Wigan33710163350-1731
23Luton3393213966-2730
24Barnsley33610174058-1828
