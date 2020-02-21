Championship
Stoke15:00Cardiff
Venue: bet365 Stadium

Stoke City v Cardiff City

Leandro Bacuna's only goal in 42 appearances for Cardiff City was his 10th minute match-winner against Stoke City in November
Leandro Bacuna's only goal in 42 appearances for Cardiff City was his 10th minute match-winner against Stoke in November
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell has declared himself fit to face Cardiff City after going off with a calf injury in last weekend's 4-2 loss to QPR.

But it is too soon for Republic of Ireland winger James McClean, who has been training in Dubai in a bid to overcome medial ligament damage.

Cardiff could welcome back midfielder Joe Ralls back after six games out.

Brad Smith and on-loan Wolves defender Dion Sanderson are still awaiting their debuts after joining in January.

Although Stoke are again without Ryan Shawcross, who has made just three appearances this season, the Potters' club captain is at least back in training.

Boss Michael O'Neill will be eager to get him back as soon as possible after seeing his Stoke side concede 11 goals in their past four games - although eight of those have been away from home.

Match facts

  • Stoke City are unbeaten in their last four home matches against Cardiff in all competitions since a 3-0 defeat in September 2005 - the first leg of a double for the Bluebirds over the Potters that season.
  • Cardiff have lost just one of their last 12 league games - and are unbeaten in seven since losing 6-1 to QPR at Loftus Road on New Year's Day.
  • Stoke have lost three of their last four league games, more than they had in their previous nine.
  • Potters striker Tyrese Campbell has scored six Championship goals this season. Of players currently aged under 21 in the competition, only Brentford's Bryan Mbuemo (12) has scored more.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 22nd February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom331712459362363
2Leeds33178848301859
3Fulham33168947361156
4Brentford331671054272755
5Nottm Forest331510845331255
6Preston331581047371053
7Bristol City33158104846253
8Blackburn331481148381050
9Cardiff33121474845350
10Millwall33121384038249
11Swansea33121294141048
12Sheff Wed33128134138344
13Derby331111114145-444
14Birmingham33128134249-744
15Reading33119134137442
16QPR33126155158-742
17Hull33118144751-441
18Middlesbrough33813123443-937
19Charlton3399154147-636
20Huddersfield3399153852-1436
21Stoke33104194153-1234
22Wigan33710163350-1731
23Luton3393213966-2730
24Barnsley33610174058-1828
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you