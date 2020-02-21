Birmingham City v Sheffield Wednesday
Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk makes his first return to St Andrew's since being sacked as Birmingham City boss last summer.
Blues striker Scott Hogan, who suffered an ankle injury in last week's 1-1 draw with Brentford, is a big doubt after scoring three goals in four games since joining on loan from Aston Villa.
Monk hopes to have defender Morgan Fox available for the trip to St Andrew's.
Striker Steven Fletcher is also back in training after missing eight matches.
Improving Birmingham start the day in 14th, level on points with 12th-placed Wednesday, having been 11 points behind the Owls on Christmas Day.
Monk's pre-match criticism of Clotet, who succeeded him as Blues boss, overshadowed the two sides' first meeting in November, which ended in a 1-1 draw - with Monk refusing to shake hands with his former number two.
Match facts
- Birmingham City have won their last three home league matches against Sheffield Wednesday since a 2-1 defeat in February 2016.
- The Owls have not won in five league meetings with Blues since a 3-0 win at Hillsborough in February 2017.
- Pep Clotet's Blues are unbeaten in seven Championship games, following a previous run of five defeats out of six.
- Wednesday have taken just five points from their last 30 available in the Championship - a run that has dropped them from third in the table at Christmas to 12th.
- Owls striker Sam Winnall has been directly involved in six goals (five, plus one assist, in six league appearances against Birmingham City.