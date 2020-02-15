Hearts v Hamilton: Who looks more likely to avoid relegation?

Hearts and Hamilton will be desperate to pick up a vital three points at Tynecastle

Just 12 match days remain in the Scottish Premiership season, yet Hamilton's visit to Hearts already feels like a classic "six-pointer".

Daniel Stendel's side sit bottom of the Scottish top flight after picking up just 18 points from 26 games. Hamilton sit one point above.

So which team looks more likely to claim all three points and pull themselves out of the relegation battle?

BBC Scotland takes a look at the numbers to find out.

Stendel struggling to get going

Despite his popularity among the Tynecastle support, the new Hearts manager has so far failed to suggest he's ready to improve the club's standing in the league.

Scottish Cup victories over Falkirk and Airdrieonians are undoubtedly positive results, but after 10 league matches the German coach has picked up just one win.

As things stand, Stendel's average points won per Premiership match stands at just 0.6.

Not only is that worse than Levein's record before he was sacked but it's also notably poorer than his predecessor's previous two seasons and former head coach Ian Cathro's record of 0.86 points per game.

It may be too early to draw any decisive conclusions about Stendel, but the new Hearts manager is running out of time to turn this season around.

Accies waiting for late surge

Hamilton are sitting precariously in 11th place and could really struggle to turn their form around while Brian Rice's dugout ban ticks along.

However, the South Lanarkshire side certainly have form for making a late dash for survival in recent seasons.

Since the club got promoted under Alex Neil's stewardship in 2014 they've picked up on average 12.4 points from their last 12 league matches.

That may not seem like much, but those late points have made up, on average, around one third of their points tally for the season. And that has clearly been enough to keep them up each year.

Whether Rice's side can match the high bar set by previous Accies teams remains to be seen. But history suggests we shouldn't rule them out just yet.