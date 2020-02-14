Transfer rumours: Isco, Pogba, Aubameyang, Giroud, Maddison, Traore

Arsenal and Chelsea are both eyeing up a shock move for £63m-rated star Isco, 27, as Real Madrid look to raise funds for summer transfers. (Sun)

The Premier League will now intensify its investigation into Manchester City following Uefa's sensational decision to ban them from European football for two seasons. (Mirror)

Manchester City are facing a possible Premier League points deduction and could even be forced to play in League Two in the wake of their Champions League ban, experts have warned. (Star)

Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United in the summer but the 26-year-old midfielder's chances of securing a swift exit are likely to be hampered by the club setting an asking price of around £83m. (Guardian)

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 30, will become a target for Inter Milan if they lose 22-year-old striker Lauturo Martinez in the summer. (Star)

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, 33, has been offered a pre-contract by Lazio but will wait to make a final decision on next season after interest from Tottenham during the January transfer window. (Telegraph)

Leicester City playmaker James Maddison, 23, wants to join Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News)

Manchester United's Tahith Chong, 20, is considering an offer to join Inter Milan this summer. (Guardian)

Manchester United are weighing up a summer move for Tottenham's 26-year-old defensive midfielder Eric Dier. (Star)

Crystal Palace target Joakim Maehle, 22, has made it clear he would jump at the chance to move to the Premier League. (Standard)

Arsenal are at risk of losing Bukayo Saka, 18, on a free transfer at the end of next season as they struggle to agree a new contract with the teenager. (Metro)

Barcelona are looking to prise Adama Traore, 24, away from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer. (Birmingham Mail)