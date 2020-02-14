Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Media playback is not supported on this device Sportscene Predictions: Thommo v Be Charlotte

The midweek Scottish Premiership games had the usual dose of drama and twists, with the potential for plenty more this weekend.

Celtic may have pulled 10 points clear at the top, but face an Aberdeen side on Sunday who have finally found their shooting boots.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard will be expecting a response to the devastating loss to Kilmarnock when his side host Livingston, while Hearts take on Hamilton Academical in a crucial match - if either lose they will end the week at the bottom.

Catch up with the team news and statistics for all six of the fixtures and choose your team's preferred XI.

Rangers v Livingston (15:00)

Rangers left-back Borna Barisic is set to miss out with a thigh injury again. Jermain Defoe and Filip Helander also remain out.

Livingston will hope to have Marvin Bartley available - the midfielder was taken off halfway through their midweek win over St Mirren with an ankle injury.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "Under my watch no one will be giving anything up or conceding anything. We will continue to fight."

Livingston head coach Gary Holt: "We get lambasted for our away record but it isn't that bad. We're not a million miles away - it's just fine lines away from home that are costing us."

Did you know? Livingston have scored more goals via set-pieces (including penalties) than any other Scottish Premiership team this term (18). Of the 10 goals scored via a throw-in this season in the top flight, six have been scored by Livingston.

Hearts v Hamilton Academical (15:00)

Hearts midfielder Marcel Langer begins a two-game ban after receiving straight red card at Celtic Park on Wednesday night.

Hamilton have lost skipper Brian Easton for up to 12 weeks with a dislocated shoulder. Mickel Miller, Andy Dales and George Oakley remain out with hamstring injuries.

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel: "We're showing a good attitude all the time and we need to show the right desire on the pitch. I know that we'll get really good support and I understand how important the game is."

Hamilton goalkeeper Luke Southwood: "After a disappointing game on Tuesday we don't need to be told how big a game this is for our season."

Did you know? Since 2008, Hamilton are winless away to Hearts in the Scottish Premiership, losing eight and drawing two.

Motherwell v St Mirren (15:00)

Tony Watt is set to make his first start for Motherwell, but Christy Manzinga is suspended after his midweek red card. Chris Long, Mikael Ndjoli, Charles Dunne, David Turnbull and Barry Maguire are all out.

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has no fresh injury concerns.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "We are not doing a whole lot wrong, we are being punished for little things at the moment. We are a very good side and will continue to prove that."

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "Hopefully Monday's analysis meeting is a really positive one, talking about us playing well, scoring goals and picking up three points."

Did you know? Motherwell's Liam Polworth has provided eight league assists this season - only Celtic's James Forrest (12) and Ryan Christie (10) have more in the top flight.

Ross County v St Johnstone (15:00)

Ross County striker Ross Stewart has been hit by a setback in his recovery from a hamstring problem, while midfielder Joe Chalmers looks to be out for another month with ruptured ankle ligaments.

St Johnstone forward Michael O'Halloran returns from a calf injury. Midfielder Liam Craig is a doubt after picking up a knock in the midweek win over Motherwell.

Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell: "St Johnstone are on a decent run of form, they have had some big results along the way. We will see it as an opportunity, as we did against Livingston, to stop that run and get three points."

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "We have a huge incentive. We realise that three or four wins and it's really difficult for teams below us to catch us because they almost have to win six or seven games."

Did you know? Ross County have only lost one of their last five home league matches, winning three and drawing one, while also keeping three clean sheets in their last four Scottish Premiership games on home soil.

Aberdeen v Celtic (12:00) (Sunday)

Aberdeen will have Craig Bryson back in their squad after a lengthy lay-off with an ankle problem. Defender Ash Taylor will train on Saturday with a view to making the game.

Celtic right-back Jeremie Frimpong and midfielder Nir Bitton have returned to training this week and are pushing to be involved. Hatem Abd Elhamed has also rejoined the group but is unlikely to feature.

Aberdeen striker Curtis Main: "I was glad to get the opportunity and happy with the performance that I put in the other night, so hopefully I can stay in the team and do something similar."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "The players will want to try to increase the lead. I think that's the mode of thinking here - no complacency, don't take anything for granted. You're fresh, you're fit, you look hungry, let's stay that way."

Did you know? Celtic have won each of their last seven visits to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership, scoring 20 goals while conceding only four.

Kilmarnock v Hibernian (16:30) (Sunday)

Kilmarnock goalkeeper Laurentiu Branescu returns from suspension, while defender Kirk Broadfoot is a doubt with a shoulder injury.

Hibernian left-back Lewis Stevenson and midfielder Melker Hallberg are both fit after missing the midweek win over Ross County.

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer: "Hibs are above us and we can catch them, so it's important we get a win. Otherwise it doesn't make the win against Rangers worth it."

Hibernian midfielder Scott Allan: "Greg Docherty has come in and done really well and Marc McNulty is like a dream. He plays off the shoulder and makes your mind up for you. We have a lot more options now."

Did you know? Kilmarnock's Eamonn Brophy has scored in each of his last three league matches, with his four goals in these games being worth six points to Killie; Brophy has never found the net in four consecutive Scottish Premiership appearances before.