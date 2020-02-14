Spanish La Liga
Valencia0Atl Madrid1

Valencia v Atlético Madrid

Line-ups

Valencia

  • 1Doménech
  • 18Wass
  • 5Gabriel
  • 4Mangala
  • 14Gayà
  • 20Torres
  • 10Parejo
  • 6Kondogbia
  • 8Soler
  • 7Gonçalo Guedes
  • 22Gómez

Substitutes

  • 3Costa
  • 9Gameiro
  • 11Cheryshev
  • 12Diakhaby
  • 16Lee
  • 23Sobrino
  • 28Rivero

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 4Arias
  • 15Savic
  • 18Felipe
  • 12Lodi dos SantosBooked at 26mins
  • 14Llorente
  • 5Partey
  • 6Koke
  • 8Saúl
  • 20Machín Pérez
  • 10Correa

Substitutes

  • 1Adán
  • 2Giménez
  • 9Morata
  • 11Lemar
  • 21Carrasco
  • 22Hermoso
  • 24Vrsaljko
Referee:
David Medié Jiménez

Match Stats

Home TeamValenciaAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away4

Live Text

Booking

Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Daniel Wass (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid).

Foul by Maxi Gómez (Valencia).

Felipe (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gabriel Paulista (Valencia).

Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Eliaquim Mangala (Valencia).

Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Maxi Gómez (Valencia).

Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Valencia 0, Atlético de Madrid 1. Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Daniel Wass.

Ferran Torres (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid).

Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid).

Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia).

Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Maxi Gómez (Valencia).

Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marcos Llorente.

Foul by Felipe (Atlético de Madrid).

José Gayà (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid23157144143052
2Barcelona23154455282749
3Getafe23126535201542
4Atl Madrid2411942415942
5Sevilla2311662923639
6Real Sociedad2311483931837
7Valencia2410773333037
8Villarreal2310584031935
9Ath Bilbao2371062319431
10Granada2393112730-330
11Levante2392122934-529
12Osasuna2361073032-228
13Real Betis237793237-528
14Alavés2376102533-827
15Real Valladolid2351171925-626
16Eibar2366112232-1024
17Celta Vigo2348111932-1320
18Mallorca2353152239-1718
19Leganés2346131836-1818
20Espanyol2346131940-2118
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you