Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Valencia v Atlético Madrid
-
Line-ups
Valencia
- 1Doménech
- 18Wass
- 5Gabriel
- 4Mangala
- 14Gayà
- 20Torres
- 10Parejo
- 6Kondogbia
- 8Soler
- 7Gonçalo Guedes
- 22Gómez
Substitutes
- 3Costa
- 9Gameiro
- 11Cheryshev
- 12Diakhaby
- 16Lee
- 23Sobrino
- 28Rivero
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 4Arias
- 15Savic
- 18Felipe
- 12Lodi dos SantosBooked at 26mins
- 14Llorente
- 5Partey
- 6Koke
- 8Saúl
- 20Machín Pérez
- 10Correa
Substitutes
- 1Adán
- 2Giménez
- 9Morata
- 11Lemar
- 21Carrasco
- 22Hermoso
- 24Vrsaljko
- Referee:
- David Medié Jiménez
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away4
Live Text
Booking
Daniel Wass (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid).
Foul by Maxi Gómez (Valencia).
Felipe (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gabriel Paulista (Valencia).
Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eliaquim Mangala (Valencia).
Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Maxi Gómez (Valencia).
Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Valencia 0, Atlético de Madrid 1. Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Daniel Wass.
Ferran Torres (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid).
Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid).
Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia).
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Maxi Gómez (Valencia).
Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marcos Llorente.
Foul by Felipe (Atlético de Madrid).
José Gayà (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.