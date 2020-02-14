German Bundesliga
B Dortmund1Frankfurt0

Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt

Line-ups

B Dortmund

  • 1Bürki
  • 26Piszczek
  • 15Hummels
  • 2Zagadou
  • 5Hakimi
  • 27Can
  • 28Witsel
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 7Sancho
  • 17Haaland
  • 23T Hazard

Substitutes

  • 8Dahoud
  • 10Götze
  • 14Schulz
  • 16Akanji
  • 18Balerdi
  • 22Morey
  • 29Schmelzer
  • 32Reyna
  • 35Hitz

Frankfurt

  • 1Trapp
  • 18Touré
  • 19Abraham
  • 13Hinteregger
  • 2Ndicka
  • 3Ilsanker
  • 17Rode
  • 22ChandlerBooked at 22mins
  • 11Gacinovic
  • 10Kostic
  • 33André Silva

Substitutes

  • 8Sow
  • 9Dost
  • 15Kamada
  • 20Hasebe
  • 24da Costa
  • 25Durm
  • 28Kohr
  • 32Rönnow
  • 39Mendes Paciência
Referee:
Bastian Dankert

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamFrankfurt
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home8
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 0.

Attempt missed. Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard following a fast break.

Hand ball by Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Martin Hinteregger.

Attempt blocked. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.

Goal!

Goal! Borussia Dortmund 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 0. Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.

Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Kevin Trapp tries a through ball, but André Silva is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund).

Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Timothy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mijat Gacinovic.

Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Filip Kostic tries a through ball, but André Silva is caught offside.

Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund).

David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Timothy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Dan-Axel Zagadou tries a through ball, but Erling Haaland is caught offside.

Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Attempt blocked. Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.

Attempt missed. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dan-Axel Zagadou.

Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stefan Ilsanker (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Sebastian Rode.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Almamy Touré.

Attempt blocked. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Erling Haaland.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich21134458233543
2B Dortmund22126460322842
3RB Leipzig21126353252842
4B Mgladbach20123538231539
5B Leverkusen2111463527837
6Schalke219843227535
7Hoffenheim2110383132-133
8Freiburg219573030032
9Frankfurt2284103732528
10Wolfsburg217772526-128
11Union Berlin2182112532-726
12Augsburg217593344-1126
13Köln2072112738-1123
14Hertha Berlin2165102537-1223
15Mainz2170143148-1721
16Düsseldorf2145122042-2217
17Werder Bremen2145122548-2317
18Paderborn2144132645-1916
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you