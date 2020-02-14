First Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 0.
Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 26Piszczek
- 15Hummels
- 2Zagadou
- 5Hakimi
- 27Can
- 28Witsel
- 13Guerreiro
- 7Sancho
- 17Haaland
- 23T Hazard
Substitutes
- 8Dahoud
- 10Götze
- 14Schulz
- 16Akanji
- 18Balerdi
- 22Morey
- 29Schmelzer
- 32Reyna
- 35Hitz
Frankfurt
- 1Trapp
- 18Touré
- 19Abraham
- 13Hinteregger
- 2Ndicka
- 3Ilsanker
- 17Rode
- 22ChandlerBooked at 22mins
- 11Gacinovic
- 10Kostic
- 33André Silva
Substitutes
- 8Sow
- 9Dost
- 15Kamada
- 20Hasebe
- 24da Costa
- 25Durm
- 28Kohr
- 32Rönnow
- 39Mendes Paciência
- Referee:
- Bastian Dankert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard following a fast break.
Hand ball by Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Martin Hinteregger.
Attempt blocked. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 0. Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.
Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Kevin Trapp tries a through ball, but André Silva is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund).
Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Timothy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mijat Gacinovic.
Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Filip Kostic tries a through ball, but André Silva is caught offside.
Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund).
David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Timothy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Dan-Axel Zagadou tries a through ball, but Erling Haaland is caught offside.
Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Attempt blocked. Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.
Attempt missed. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dan-Axel Zagadou.
Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stefan Ilsanker (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Sebastian Rode.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Almamy Touré.
Attempt blocked. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Erling Haaland.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.