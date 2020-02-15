Hearts: 'Everything' has gone wrong this season - Jamie Walker

Hearts have taken just a point from two games against Hamilton this season

Winger Jamie Walker believes "everything" has gone wrong for Hearts this season and warned that the next two games could decide their fate.

Hearts, bottom of the Scottish Premiership, face Hamilton Academical on Saturday and then another relegation rival, St Mirren, on Friday.

Walker claims two defeats are unthinkable if the club are to stay up.

"From a personal standpoint and for the club, it is not the season anyone would have expected," the forward, 26, said.

"We have two massive games coming up and two we need to win."

Changing managers, from Craig Levein to Daniel Stendel, has failed to lift Hearts out of relegation trouble.

"A bit of everything has gone wrong," Walker said. "At the start of the season, we had a lot of injuries, but there is no getting away from the fact the players haven't been good enough, the performances on the pitch haven't been good enough."

Saturday's visitors Hamilton are one point and one place above the Tynecastle outfit.

"If we lost these next two games then we would be in a hell of a situation," Walker added. "It's games we definitely cannot lose and, at a club like Hearts, it's games we need to win."

Accies have not won at Tynecastle since 1978 but drew at Tynecastle in August before beating Stendel's side at home in December and have built up a reputation for steering clear of relegation.

"They've been there before and I watched them against Celtic and Rangers - despite the scoreline, they played really well," Walker said.

The midweek 5-0 thumping at Celtic Park could not dampen Walker's pride at chalking up a 200th appearance across two spells with Hearts, having returned to the club from Wigan Athletic last summer.

"It's brilliant, as a Hearts fan myself and all of my family are Hearts fans," he added. "To play 200 games for this club is fantastic and hopefully there is another hundred in the future."