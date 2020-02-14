Ayr United v Greenock Morton: Pitch inspection for Scottish Championship match

From the section

Somerset Park will be inspected on Saturday morning

There will be a pitch inspection at Somerset Park before Saturday's Scottish Championship meeting of Ayr United and Greenock Morton.

The Scottish Professional Football League announced that the inspection will take place at 11:30 GMT.

Ayr's home match is scheduled for a 15:00 kick-off and rain is forecast for South Ayrshire on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

Morton are seventh in the division, seven points off third-placed Ayr.