Sportscene Predictor: Steven Thompson v Be Charlotte

From the section

Steven Thompson ended the last round against former basketball player and Olympian Kieron Achara with victory - 70 points to Achara's 30 - a sixth win in 13 outings.

This week, the Sportscene pundit takes on singer-songwriter Be Charlotte.

Media playback is not supported on this device Sportscene Predictions: Thommo v Be Charlotte

Scottish Premiership - week 27 Thommo Be Charlotte Hearts v Hamilton Academical 3-1 1-0 Motherwell v St Mirren 2-1 2-1 Rangers v Livingston 2-0 1-1 Ross County v St Johnstone 1-1 1-0 Aberdeen v Celtic 1-3 1-3 Kilmarnock v Hibernian 2-1 1-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

First four games Saturday 15:00 GMT

Hearts v Hamilton Academical

Thommo's prediction: 3-1

Be Charlotte's prediction: 1-0

Motherwell v St Mirren

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

Be Charlotte's prediction: 2-1

Rangers v Livingston

Thommo's prediction: 2-0

Be Charlotte's prediction: 1-1

Ross County v St Johnstone

Thommo's prediction: 1-1

Be Charlotte's prediction: 1-0

Other games on Sunday 12:00 & 16:30

Aberdeen v Celtic

Thommo's prediction: 3-1

Be Charlotte's prediction: 3-1

Kilmarnock v Hibernian

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

Be Charlotte's prediction: 1-1

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

Score Guest leaderboard 110 Grado 70 Laura Miller 50 Jamie Gillan 40 Rory Lawson 30 Kieron Achara 30 Andrew Butchart 30 The Snuts 20 Rachel Corsie 20 Paul Craig 20 Tam & Isa 20 Stephen Gallacher 20 Josh Taylor 10 Eve Muirhead

Total scores after week 10 Thommo 630 Guests 470