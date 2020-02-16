Charlie Webster column: The refugee players finding community in football

Charlie Webster is a broadcaster and writer, a campaigner on social issues, and is a keen Ironman and triathlon competitor. You can hear her chatting about the EFL with Adrian Chiles on BBC Radio 5 Live on Chiles on Friday from 10:00 BST.

I went along to a football game in London at a 3G pitch near St Pancras - one lad has asked for help with an injury.

"What's the injury?" he's asked.

"I got shot in the leg by a sniper when I was training, so I had to stop training for a while. I'd like to get fit again," the 16-year-old casually replies.

This game is between Hampstead Fine Arts College and KRAN - a football team made up of refugees aged around 16 and 17, some 15, from charity Kent Refugee Action Network.

Paul is KRAN's sports advocate and is the man who's just been asked for the injury advice.

"They don't often smile but after just 15 minutes on the football pitch, the players come off smiling and laughing," he said.

KRAN were significantly smaller than the Hampstead team, but once the whistle had blown it was just a game of football.

The 30 or so people watching stood pitchside, shouting passionately as if they were watching their own professional football team in a cup final.

Charlie Webster found herself giving advice from the touchline for refugee football team KRAN

In the first half KRAN had the majority of chances - they had some real standout players, including striker Sufian, who was a skilled player in a team that was nimble and quick.

At half-time it was 1-1 and I was itching to go and speak to them. I didn't want to intrude but one of the KRAN volunteers said it would be great if I could give them a bit of encouragement.

So I walked over to the huddle that had formed at one end of the pitch and praised their performance, aware I was just a stranger and wanted to quickly form a bit of trust.

They won the game 3-2 and their delight at victory was infectious as they all hugged each other.

Only a few years earlier, in 2015, Sufian made the more than 3,100-mile journey from Sudan to England by himself as a 15-year-old.

Sufian was agile, he could dribble the ball at speed past his opponents and finish with accuracy and power.

When I asked him about football after the game he said: "I love football. It's my dream to be a top player. Football is a great game and it makes me happy when I play."

In 2013, the UN estimated that 300,000 people had been killed in Darfur. Many children like Sufian are sent away by their parents in a desperate bid to protect them - imagine being forced to make that decision.

Bridget, one of the staff at KRAN who taught Sufian when he first arrived, told me he was a really good student, keen and attentive. He works hard, he's full-time at college and holds down a part-time job too and always makes time for football training.

He used to have a job at a local pizzeria and the owners absolutely loved him. He started off washing up but soon moved up to be the head pizza chef.

Sufian is football mad. The only professional football game he and the team have attended was Millwall Lionesses against Manchester United Women. The Lionesses welcomed them and three of their players even had a kickabout with the lads after the game.

Football is the place where each of the players has learned English.

It helps them integrate into the community and gives them an understanding of the culture they have sought safety in, as well as helping them deal with mental health problems and characteristics of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Football also allows KRAN to meet and work with the most vulnerable kids that otherwise would be very hard to engage with - they're in the process of trying to form an 11-a-side team but lack funding.

There are refugees that are minors who have been in the UK less than two months, playing local football, making friends and settling in, that otherwise would be alone.

Football can be their saviour and their community, and with the help of organisations, it can become their family.