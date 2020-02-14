Hearts: Daniel Stendel considers goalkeeper change after Joel Pereira blunders

Celtic score past Hearts goalkeeper Joel Pereira in their 5-0 win

On-loan Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira is in danger of being axed by Hearts manager Daniel Stendel.

The 23-year-old Portuguese has been criticised after a series of blunders.

And Stendel admits he is considering a change for Saturday's potentially crucial home game against Hamilton Academical.

The German says it is vital that his bottom-placed side take points from forthcoming games against second-bottom Accies and third-bottom St Mirren.

Zdenek Zlamal, who has one cap for Czech Republic, and Republic of Ireland international Colin Doyle are the possible replacements for Pereira.

Hearts remain a point behind Saturday's visitors, Hamilton, after the Edinburgh side's 5-0 thumping away to leaders Celtic.

