Hearts: Daniel Stendel considers goalkeeper change after Joel Pereira blunders

By Brian McLauchlin

BBC Scotland

  • From the section Hearts
Celtic score against Hearts
Celtic score past Hearts goalkeeper Joel Pereira in their 5-0 win

On-loan Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira is in danger of being axed by Hearts manager Daniel Stendel.

The 23-year-old Portuguese has been criticised after a series of blunders.

And Stendel admits he is considering a change for Saturday's potentially crucial home game against Hamilton Academical.

The German says it is vital that his bottom-placed side take points from forthcoming games against second-bottom Accies and third-bottom St Mirren.

Zdenek Zlamal, who has one cap for Czech Republic, and Republic of Ireland international Colin Doyle are the possible replacements for Pereira.

Hearts remain a point behind Saturday's visitors, Hamilton, after the Edinburgh side's 5-0 thumping away to leaders Celtic.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you