Neil Harris: Cardiff boss declares his side promotion contenders

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris is Millwall's all-time record goalscorer

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris believes his side have become promotion challengers capable of competing with the best in the Championship.

Unbeaten in six games, Cardiff have picked up maximum points from their last two games, both away from home.

"We took small steps to get where we are and all of a sudden out of the blue we find ourselves on the fringes of the play offs," said Harris.

"Now we are on the fringes I want to be in there."

Following last Saturday's battling 1-0 victory at Luton and an impressive 3-0 midweek demolition of Huddersfield in Yorkshire, Cardiff are eighth in the table just four points outside the play-off zone.

Harris thinks victory at home to Wigan on Saturday will make the other promotion chasers take notice of his side.

"We are in a good position moving forward," he said.

"Do teams above us look over their shoulder at us? They will do if we get the result at the weekend and we've picked up nine points. The teams will look at Cardiff and fear us."

Harris took over from Neil Warnock in November and has seen his side lose just twice in 16 league games, although they have drawn seven.

"We'd be right up there for the amount of draws in English football," said the former Millwall boss.

"That's probably cost us a place in the top two, let alone the top six.

"To turn the draws into wins is vital for us."

Cardiff's last league game at home was a draw, 1-1 against Reading.

Prior to that they had beaten top of the table West Bromwich Albion 2-1, a performance which Harris believes proves their credentials as promotion challengers.

"West Brom, I'd say they're the best team in the league and rightly so deserve to be up there," said Harris.

"But we beat them two weeks ago and beat them really comprehensively in a really good game of football.

"We've shown we can compete with the best.

"The consistency is what I've been after and the teams that finish in the top two are the most consistent over 46 games and the teams that finish in the play-offs are the teams that deserve to be there.

"We are moving in the right direction, if we can have a consistent run between now and the end of the season, we've got a great chance of forcing ourselves into those positions."