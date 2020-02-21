Scottish Championship
Dundee Utd19:05Inverness CT
Venue: Tannadice Park, Scotland

Dundee United v Inverness CT

Follow live coverage from 18:45 GMT

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 2Smith
  • 44Watson
  • 5Connolly
  • 17Robson
  • 27Appere
  • 18Butcher
  • 4Powers
  • 8Pawlett
  • 14Bingham
  • 24Shankland

Substitutes

  • 3Sporle
  • 6Reynolds
  • 7McMullan
  • 13Mehmet
  • 21Glass
  • 23Harkes
  • 40Mochrie

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Rooney
  • 22McKay
  • 12McHattie
  • 3Tremarco
  • 17Storey
  • 14Vincent
  • 8Carson
  • 11Walsh
  • 9White
  • 7Keatings

Substitutes

  • 5Toshney
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 19Todorov
  • 21MacKay
  • 24Trafford
  • 26Harper
  • 28MacGregor
Referee:
John Beaton

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd24173449183154
2Inverness CT2211383024636
3Ayr2211293531435
4Arbroath24104102325-234
5Dundee239682931-233
6Dunfermline2394103632431
7Morton2384113243-1128
8Queen of Sth2375112631-526
9Alloa2468102737-1026
10Partick Thistle2465133045-1523
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you