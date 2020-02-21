Dundee United v Inverness CT
-
Follow live coverage from 18:45 GMT
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 2Smith
- 44Watson
- 5Connolly
- 17Robson
- 27Appere
- 18Butcher
- 4Powers
- 8Pawlett
- 14Bingham
- 24Shankland
Substitutes
- 3Sporle
- 6Reynolds
- 7McMullan
- 13Mehmet
- 21Glass
- 23Harkes
- 40Mochrie
Inverness CT
- 1Ridgers
- 2Rooney
- 22McKay
- 12McHattie
- 3Tremarco
- 17Storey
- 14Vincent
- 8Carson
- 11Walsh
- 9White
- 7Keatings
Substitutes
- 5Toshney
- 10Doran Cogan
- 19Todorov
- 21MacKay
- 24Trafford
- 26Harper
- 28MacGregor
- Referee:
- John Beaton