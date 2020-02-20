Derby County v Fulham
Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes will miss the visit of Fulham with a leg injury which he picked up in the draw with Huddersfield on Saturday.
Midfielder Tom Huddlestone is still out with a calf problem but defender Andre Wisdom (hamstring) could return.
Fulham remain without defenders Terence Kongolo (foot), Alfie Mawson (knee) and Maxime Le Marchand (back).
On-loan midfielder Harrison Reed is also a doubt, having been sidelined for over six weeks with an calf injury.
The Whites will move level on points with second-placed Leeds United if they win at Pride Park, while 13th-placed Derby go into the game nine points off the play-off places.
Match facts
- Derby have lost their past two Championship matches against Fulham, losing 2-0 in the play-offs in May 2018 and 3-0 earlier this season.
- Fulham have lost four of their last five away matches against Derby in the Championship (including play-offs), winning the other in March 2018.
- Derby have lost just one of their past 15 home league games (W9 D5), with that defeat coming against Millwall back in December.
- Fulham's 3-0 defeat against Barnsley last time out ended a six-game unbeaten run in the Championship for the Whites (W4 D2), conceding as many goals against the Tykes as they had in those previous six.
- Derby forward Wayne Rooney has scored nine goals in his past 12 appearances against Fulham in all competitions.