Derby County v Fulham

Aleksandar Mitrovic, the top scorer in the Championship this season with 21 goals, netted when Fulham beat Derby 3-0 in November

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes will miss the visit of Fulham with a leg injury which he picked up in the draw with Huddersfield on Saturday.

Midfielder Tom Huddlestone is still out with a calf problem but defender Andre Wisdom (hamstring) could return.

Fulham remain without defenders Terence Kongolo (foot), Alfie Mawson (knee) and Maxime Le Marchand (back).

On-loan midfielder Harrison Reed is also a doubt, having been sidelined for over six weeks with an calf injury.

The Whites will move level on points with second-placed Leeds United if they win at Pride Park, while 13th-placed Derby go into the game nine points off the play-off places.

Match facts