Transfer rumours: Dembele, Henderson, Mbappe, Messi, Grealish, Martinez, Carroll

Manchester United have been given approval to sign Lyon's French striker Moussa Dembele, 23, in a £60m deal. (Star)

Chelsea have also been encouraged in their pursuit of Dembele as Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas admitted they will "sell the players who want to leave". (Mail)

Tottenham are considering a move for Norwich's £50m-rated 22-year-old English defender Ben Godfrey. (Express)

Paris St-Germain are set to offer French striker Kylian Mbappe a £41m-per-year contract to avoid losing the 21-year-old to Real Madrid in 2021. (Mirror)

PSG are planning a summer approach for Manchester United's 22-year-old English goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who is currently on loan at Sheffield United. (Mail)

Pep Guardiola has claimed Manchester City could sack him if they fail to beat Real Madrid in the Champions League. (Guardian)

Former England defender Joleon Lescott has warned Aston Villa's English midfielder Jack Grealish, 24, not to join Manchester United this summer as they are not guaranteed Champions League football. (Standard)

'We don't buy superstars, we make them' How Borussia Dortmund develop young talent

Steve Bruce will push for a new contract for Andy Carroll, 31, even though the injury-plagued English striker has made just four Premier League starts since re-joining Newcastle United last summer. (Northern Echo)

The quality of 32-year-old Argentina forward Lionel Messi papers over the cracks at Barcelona, says his former club-mate Malcom, the 22-year-old Brazilian striker now at Zenit St Petersburg. (Marca)

Real Madrid are willing to pay Inter Milan the 120m euros needed to release Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez, 22, from his contract. (TyC Sports)

Tottenham are planning to celebrate all-time record goalscorer Jimmy Greaves' 80th birthday before their Champions League match against RB Leipzig next week. (Standard)

Bournemouth's English defender Simon Francis, 34, hailed the attitude of "great guy" Andrew Surman. The Cherries' former England Under-21 midfielder, 33, made his Premier League return on Sunday - his first start in the competition in 11 months. (Bournemouth Echo)

Dutch full-back Jeremie Frimpong, 19, returned to Celtic training on Thursday as got closer to returning from a leg injury, which he suffered in the match against Kilmarnock on 22 January. (Daily Record)

Download and listen to the latest Football Daily podcast