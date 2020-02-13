Nuno Espirito Santo: Wolves boss has had 'no proposal' over new contract

Nuno Espirito Santo has a 51.8% win record with Wolves

Nuno Espirito Santo says Wolverhampton Wanderers "is my life" but revealed he has had no talks about a new contract.

The Portuguese coach, appointed in May 2017, signed a new deal last July, committing him to the Premier League club until 2021.

Wolves are ninth in the Premier League under Nuno, who took them to promotion from the Championship in 2018.

"I have not had a proposal. I have one year more of my contract and I don't think about that," he said.

"When you sign something, you stick to it or you don't."

Not only are Wolves competing in the top half of the table this season but they are also into the knockout rounds of the Europa League - they take on Espanyol in the last 32 later this month.

Nuno, 46, was linked with Arsenal following Unai Emery's sacking in November, but he has moved to allay fan concerns that he could move on in the near future.

"I am happy with the group of players we have and the way we work," he added.

"They [the fans] can be assured that every day, this is my obsession. Wolves is my obsession. It is my life. I don't think about anything else."