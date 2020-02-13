Tristan Nydam: Ipswich Town midfielder sidelined until summer by ankle surgery

Tristan Nydam was 17 at the start of the 2017-18 season but still played 18 Championship games for Ipswich

Ipswich Town midfielder Tristan Nydam will not return to training until the summer after having further surgery to remove scar tissue around his ankle.

The 20-year-old has been out since breaking his ankle and damaging ligaments in a friendly in July.

Nydam spent part of last season on loan in Scotland with St Johnstone and has played once for Ipswich since May 2018.

"We are looking at pre-season before we expect him to be ready to get on the grass," said club physio Matt Byard.