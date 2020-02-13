Tristan Nydam: Ipswich Town midfielder sidelined until summer by ankle surgery
-
- From the section Ipswich
Ipswich Town midfielder Tristan Nydam will not return to training until the summer after having further surgery to remove scar tissue around his ankle.
The 20-year-old has been out since breaking his ankle and damaging ligaments in a friendly in July.
Nydam spent part of last season on loan in Scotland with St Johnstone and has played once for Ipswich since May 2018.
"We are looking at pre-season before we expect him to be ready to get on the grass," said club physio Matt Byard.