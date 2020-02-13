Derry City: Dundalk opener a 'brilliant marker' - Candystripes boss Devine

Candstripes midfielder Ciaron Harkin and Dundalk's Chris Shields contest possession

SSE Airtricity Premier Division - Dundalk v Derry City Venue: Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium Date: Friday, 14 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Derry City manager Declan Devine says starting the Premier Division campaign away to champions Dundalk is "fantastic" for the Candystripes.

The Lilywhites have won the title five times in the last six years while Derry finished fourth in 2019.

"We've had a good pre-season and we go there with confidence but also with respect as they are serial winners," said Devine.

"To get anything out out of the game we have to be simply superb."

He added: "You want to play the biggest games possible, you want to test yourself against the best teams.

"You want to see where you are as a group and in many ways it is a fantastic game for us.

Good guide

"Our season will not be defined by the opening fixture against Dundalk but it's a brilliant marker to see where we are."

There have been plenty of comings and goings at the Brandywell in the close season with the exits including David Parkhouse, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe, Barry McNamee and Greg Sloggett.

Tim Nilsen, Walter Figueira, Colm Horgan and Conor McCormack are among the arrivals in contention for a start at Oriel Park.

Devine is bullish and upbeat for the season ahead but he has played down the chances of a first title success since 1997.

"A league title is a long way off for us - as a club we have to be realistic about that," he added.

"But there are two cup competitions which I feel anyone in the league can win. For us it's all about picking as many points early on as we possibly can."