Paul Cook: Wigan Athletic boss charged with improper conduct by FA

Paul Cook's Wigan Athletic are 22nd in the Championship, four points from safety

Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook has been charged with two counts of improper conduct by the Football Association.

Cook is alleged to have used abusive and/or insulting language towards the referee in the tunnel after Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough.

It is also alleged his language and/or behaviour in the match official's room after the game amounted to improper conduct.

Cook has until Tuesday, 18 February to respond to the charges.