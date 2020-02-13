Guinea manager Six finally signs contract

Former France international Didier Six has also managed Togo and Mauritius.

Guinea manager Didier Six has signed a three-year contract with the Guinea Football Federation (Feguifoot) - five months after taking charge of the national team.

The 65-year-old Frenchman has already overseen two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, a home win against Namibia and a draw in Mali, as well as two friendly matches.

His first game in official charge will be a qualifier against Chad in Conakry.

The BBC believes the contract delay was due to a disagreement between the sports ministry and the federation over the appointment.

Six replaced Belgian Paul Put who was sacked after Syli National were knocked out of last year's Nations Cup in the last 16.

Put was subsequently banned for life from all football related activities in Guinea by Feguifoot after he was found guilty of allegedly breaching the institution's code of ethics and disciplinary code.

Six, who played for France at the 1978 and 1982 World Cup finals, has previously coached Togo and Mauritius.

He was in charge of Mauritius for only five months in 2015 before being sacked for what was described as 'unacceptable behaviour'.