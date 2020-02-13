Scottish Premiership title race: 'Crazy' to say Celtic will let lead slip - Scott McDonald

Celtic moved 10 points clear at the top after thrashing Hearts 5-0 on Wednesday

Former Celtic striker Scott McDonald thinks it would "be crazy" to suggest Neil Lennon's side will let a commanding league lead slip.

Steven Gerrard's Rangers have dropped eight points in five games.

And, although they have a game in hand, Celtic are now 10 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

"I wouldn't say it is done and dusted," McDonald told BBC Scotland. "But, at the moment, you can't see Celtic dropping many points."

Rangers, who won the last Old Firm meeting at Celtic Park in December, will have the chance to eat into the gap in the two remaining derbies.

"The next one will have a major bearing on where the league is going to lie," McDonald, 36, suggested. "But there is no question - and Steven Gerrard all but admitted that himself - Celtic are more than ever in the driving seat.

"And the way they're performing at the moment, I think it would be crazy to say they are going to lose it from here.

"But, Neil Lennon touched on it, they don't take anything for granted and they'll keep pushing forward."

It is the second year running that Rangers have stuttered after the winter break having gone into it buoyed by a derby victory, while Celtic have won all six of their league games in 2020.

"Leigh Griffiths has come back in and been like a new signing and Odsonne Edouard has just been phenomenal and taken it to the next level as well," McDonald said of the in-form Celtic strikers.

"Before the break, everyone was getting excited and thinking the tide had turned a little bit, but Celtic have shown their mentality again and keep winning. It's going to be very hard for Rangers to catch them now."

Title race not over - Rae

Former Ibrox midfielder Alex Rae reckons there is way back for his old team and takes heart from the final-day drama in 2005 when McDonald's double for Motherwell scuppered Celtic.

"You would have to say Celtic are big favourites but it's not over," Rae, 50, told BBC Scotland.

"If you go back to the 2004-05 season, we were five points behind with four games to go and we did it.

"They need to claw it back and they need to do it sooner rather than later because games will start to run out.

"They have to find a way of grinding out results, they have to play their way back into some sort of form.

"The games coming up are winnable and they need to find consistency before they meet Celtic again at the beginning of March. They will want to go into that with some sort of momentum."