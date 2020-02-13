Hannah Blundell: Chelsea defender signs new deal until 2022

Hannah Blundell's previous deal ran out at the end of this season

Chelsea right-back Hannah Blundell has signed a new contract until 2022.

The 25-year-old has three England caps and has been named in the Professional Footballers' Association's team of the year in the past two campaigns.

Blundell came through Chelsea's academy and helped the club win domestic doubles in 2015 and the 2017-18 season.

"I've been here a really long time so the fact that Emma [Hayes] and Paul [Green] still want me here is a great feeling," she told the club website.

Blues manager Emma Hayes added: "She's Chelsea through and through, she had a tough time with injuries [during] the first part of the season but it's certainly great for the team that she's back."