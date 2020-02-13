Gary Johnson: Torquay boss unsure how many National League sides to go down

Gary Johnson's Torquay United are currently 15th in the National League table

Torquay United boss Gary Johnson says he is still unaware how many teams will be relegated from the National League this season.

Four clubs are usually relegated from the league down to the regional sixth-tier National League North and South.

Bury's possible reintroduction to the league pyramid after their expulsion from the English Football League has led to uncertainty over the drop zone.

"Teams have to know what's happening," Johnson told BBC Radio Devon.

Asked whether the National League had contacted Torquay over the number of relegation places, Johnson added: "No, they haven't. You would expect a word about it.

"They can't leave it until the last minute and say 'by the way, you're safe' or 'oh, by the way, you're going down'."

Johnson's side are currently 15th in the table and five points above 21st-placed Chesterfield, who are in the traditional final relegation spot.

It is still unclear whether the existing Bury Football Club will be able to continue next season, amid ongoing financial concerns, and at what level outside the EFL they could possibly re-enter.

Former MP for Bury North James Frith previously suggested the club will apply for a place in the National League next season.

"We haven't even heard unofficially [from the National League] either," Johnson continued.

"We'll have to wait and see but hopefully they won't leave it too long so everybody knows what the rules are."

When asked by BBC Sport for clarification over the number of relegation places, the National League said they will not be making comment on the matter.