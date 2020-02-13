Dave Kennedy: Jersey FA name former island manager as new chief executive

Dave Kennedy became Jersey's first community sports development officer in 2005

Former Jersey manager Dave Kennedy has been appointed as the Jersey FA's new chief executive.

Kennedy led Jersey to three consecutive Muratti Vase titles from 2007 to 2009 and is currently the general manager of independent organisation Jersey Sport.

He was recently appointed as Jersey Under-21s manger and will stay in that role until the end of the season.

"David brings with him a wealth of experience in sports governance," said Jersey FA president Bradley Vowden.

"As well as his management and leadership attributes, David is a real 'football man' and I'm sure he'll be a great acquisition to the team."

Kennedy succeeds Jen-Luc Desbois who will step down this summer after two years in the role which has seen the island's FA take over the running of Jersey's football league structure from the Jersey Football Combination.

"I'm hugely excited about this opportunity to drive forward the development of the sport locally," said Kennedy, who played for Alloa Athletic, Dunfermline Athletic and Livingston as a professional.

"Football has played a significant part in my life over the years and I am lucky to have played and coached at a good level.

"More importantly, over the years I have built a successful career in sports development and I am looking forward to using that knowledge and experience to help shape the future of the game in Jersey."