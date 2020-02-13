Warrenpoint-Ballymena Irish Cup brawl: Irish FA charges clubs with 'spectator misconduct'

Trouble erupts at the end of the Warrenpoint Town match

Warrenpoint Town and Ballymena United have been charged with "spectator misconduct" following a brawl which marred their Irish Cup tie.

The Irish FA's disciplinary committee met on Wednesday to review the incident at Milltown on 1 February.

Point goalkeeper Mark Byrne has been charged with "bringing the game into disrepute" and with "assault or battery of an opponent or other person".

The clubs will be sanctioned at a hearing on Wednesday, 19 February.

Both clubs are entitled to challenge the charges - or accept them and any resulting sanctions.

The trouble marred the final stages of Ballymena United's 2-1 victory and the incident happened shortly after Ballymena's winning goal.

Byrne was involved in an altercation with spectators in injury-time, which saw the fence collapse and fans spill onto the field.

