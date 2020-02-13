Terence Kongolo: Fulham confirm Huddersfield loanee defender out for season

Terence Kongolo (left) made his penultimate appearance before injury in the FA Cup against Manchester City

Fulham have confirmed that on-loan Huddersfield Town defender Terence Kongolo will miss the remainder of the season with a foot injury.

Kongolo, 25, has made 13 appearances in all competitions so far this term, but picked up a knock against Blackburn earlier this month.

"He'll be missed, it's gutting," Fulham manager Scott Parker said.

Kongolo moved to Craven Cottage on a season-long loan in August but is under contract at Huddersfield until 2022.