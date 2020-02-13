Terence Kongolo: Fulham confirm Huddersfield loanee defender out for season

  • From the section Fulham
Terence Kongolo
Terence Kongolo (left) made his penultimate appearance before injury in the FA Cup against Manchester City

Fulham have confirmed that on-loan Huddersfield Town defender Terence Kongolo will miss the remainder of the season with a foot injury.

Kongolo, 25, has made 13 appearances in all competitions so far this term, but picked up a knock against Blackburn earlier this month.

"He'll be missed, it's gutting," Fulham manager Scott Parker said.

Kongolo moved to Craven Cottage on a season-long loan in August but is under contract at Huddersfield until 2022.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you