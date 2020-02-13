Joey Barton: Fleetwood Town boss charged by FA over alleged improper language

Joey Barton has led Fleetwood Town to ninth in League One and just two points outside the play-off places

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton has been charged by the Football Association for allegedly using abusive language towards a match official.

Barton was sent off in the 94th minute of their League One victory against Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday.

It is the second time this season that Barton has been charged with using improper language, having received a one-game touchline ban in December.

He has until Monday, 17 February to respond to the charge.

Barton told BBC Radio Lancashire following the match: "I spoke to the referee about why I was sent off. He told me why. It's incorrect and we'll wait for the match report and speak to the FA.

"Usually if I've been in the wrong I hold my hands up. On this occasion I think the fourth official's made a mistake. He thinks he's heard something directed towards the referee which I'm telling him didn't happen.

"It is what it is, the main thing is that we won the game."

Former Manchester City, Newcastle, QPR and Burnley midfielder Barton has been in charge of Fleetwood since the summer of 2018.