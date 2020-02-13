Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Man City, Aberdeen, Hibs, Hearts, Edouard, Aguero, Murphy, Burton

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan says admitting Celtic and Rangers to England's top flight was considered in 2002 following the collapse of ITV Digital but that the Old Firm would have been asked to pay a £200m fee to join a new breakaway set-up, with the rest of Scottish football receiving a £30m one-off payment in compensation. (Daily Record)

With Manchester City recruitment chief Txiki Begiristain assigned the job of finding a replacement for Sergio Aguero, new statistics from smarterscout suggest that Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, who has 19 goals and nine assists to his name so far in 22 Scottish Premiership appearances this season, is a ready-made successor to the Argentine. (The Scotsman)

After Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos suggested he has been subjected to racist abuse during his time in Scotland, Celtic counterpart Odsonne Edouard has revealed he has not received any during his two-and-a-half years with the Scottish champions and is loving life in Glasgow. (The National)

Scotland forward Jamie Murphy has been tipped for a successful return to Rangers by Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough after the 30-year-old, who has made only two appearances for the Glasgow side since a serious injury in August 2018, scored his third goal in five appearances on loan. (Daily Record)

Curtis Main says he will be knocking on manager Derek McInnes' door for an explanation if he does not retain his place at the weekend after scoring in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Hamilton Academical having replaced misfiring Sam Cosgrove as Aberdeen ended a five-game goal drought. (The Herald)

Hibernian owner Ron Gordon has written to shareholders to insist the Edinburgh club are in a "very strong financial position" even though they would have made a loss in 2019 without the sale of John McGinn to Aston Villa. (The Scotsman)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says he feared captain Scott Brown could have been seriously hurt by Marcel Langer's late challenge in their 5-0 win over Hearts that led to the German midfielder being sent off. (Glasgow Evening Times)