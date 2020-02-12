Rangers: Steven Gerrard says team's mentality not what he thought after Kilmarnock loss

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he has been "proven wrong" in thinking his squad have the mentality to sustain a Scottish Premiership title push.

The Ibrox side conceded two late goals to lose 2-1 to Kilmarnock and slip 10 points behind leaders Celtic.

It is the third time Rangers have dropped points in five league games since the winter break.

"I thought we were in a better place than what we've shown over the last four-six weeks," Gerrard said.

"I thought we had the mentality and the characters to sustain a push but on the evidence of the last four-five weeks I'm getting proven wrong.

"But having said that, it's me as well because I'm responsible for that group of players."

Asked where the defeat leaves Rangers in their quest for a first league title since 2011, Gerrard told BT Sport: "Very, very tough. You've got to look at the form of other people that are relentless right now.

"But we keep going and try to change the situation that we put ourselves in. There's no denying they're obviously in the driving seat."

