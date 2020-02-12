Simon Grayson: Blackpool sack manager after one win in 12 games

Simon Grayson was unable to arrest the slide down the League One table despite January recruitment

Blackpool have sacked manager Simon Grayson after seven months in charge following a run of only one win in 12 games in all competitions.

The 50-year-old returned to Bloomfield Road in July 2019, having previously led the Tangerines to promotion into the Championship in 2007.

Their slide in form has seen them drop to 15th in League One, having been fourth in mid-December.

No details of a caretaker management team have yet been confirmed.

"The club would like to thank Simon for his efforts during his time back at Bloomfield Road and wish him well for the future," Blackpool said in their statement.

"A further announcement will follow in due course."

When Grayson was re-appointed by Blackpool for a second spell as manager, owner Simon Sadlier talked of his "track record" and previous success, and for the first part of the season his mission to guide them to promotion was on course.

Following a 1-1 draw with Sunderland on 14 December, the Seasiders had 33 points, with eight wins and just three defeats in the league.

However, the accruing of just four points from a possible 27 since then and a lack of goals from other players to complement Armand Gnanduillet, who has 18, have contributed to their decline.

They are now 13 points outside the top six, with just 15 games remaining.