Bournemouth: Cherries ask Premier League to investigate alleged comments made by official

Jonathan Moss has refereed Bournemouth on three occasions in the past two seasons

Bournemouth have asked the Premier League to "look into" alleged comments made by referee Jonathan Moss during Sunday's defeat at Sheffield United.

Cherries midfielder Dan Gosling says Moss showed "zero respect" and was a "disgrace" for making "sarky comments" about their league position.

Bournemouth are 16th in the table, two points above the relegation zone.

The PGMOL, the body responsible for Premier League referees, has declined to comment.

Moss apologised to Bournemouth's Adam Smith in 2017 after wrongly booking the defender.

And while Moss again irritated the Cherries players on Sunday with some of his decisions, Gosling says the official also made disparaging comments about the club being in a relegation battle.

"The ref didn't help. Giving soft fouls away and little comments to two or three of the lads didn't help as well really," Gosling told the Daily Echo.

"I thought it was very disrespectful what he was saying.

"It was just the little niggly ones and then the little sarky comments.

"The officials talk about respect at the start of the season and there was zero respect from Jon Moss on Sunday.

"The comments that he made especially to me and one other player - talking about the relegation zone and 'you're still in the relegation zone', 'you're having one', 'your team's having one' this and that and it was very, very disrespectful."

Gosling confirmed the comments were made during the game before adding: "I think he should really come out and apologise because I thought he was a disgrace."

Sunday was the first occasion this term that Moss had taken charge of a game involving Bournemouth.