Kenny Miller: Former Scotland striker is named technical director at Newcastle Jets

Kenny Miller scored 10 goals in 32 appearances for Partick Thistle this season

Former Scotland striker Kenny Miller has been confirmed as technical director of Australian A-League side Newcastle Jets.

It comes a week after the 40-year-old retired from playing, having made his final appearance for Partick Thistle in the Scottish Championship last month.

Miller will also assist Jets head coach Carl Robinson, his former Wolves and Vancouver Whitecaps colleague.

"Carl and I have been close for 20 years," Miller said.

"I've worked with him when he was a player and when he was a manager. When the opportunity came up for me to join him here in Newcastle and continue my development as a coach, I was keen to take it with both hands."

Jets CEO Lawrie McKinna said: "Kenny Miller has pedigree, he's played for some big clubs, and I think he's a great addition to the staff."

Miller scored 18 goals in 69 Scotland caps and turned out for clubs including Hibernian, Rangers, Celtic and Wolves in a playing career spanning 22 years and 809 appearances.

Newcastle are currently bottom of the A-League and their squad includes former Hibernian and Dundee United loan striker Roy O'Donvan and compatriot Wes Hoolahan, who has played 43 times for Republic of Ireland.