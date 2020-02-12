Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Motherwell, Livingston, Dundee United

Rangers are in talks with top scorer Alfredo Morelos over a new contract, with the club keen to improve the terms of the Colombian who signed a fresh four-year deal last March. (Daily Record)

Celtic are refusing to co-operate with Sky Sports amid a row over the mistranslation of an interview with Alfredo Morelos last week, in which Parkhead fans were accused of racially abusing the Rangers striker. (Sun)

Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard, named Scottish Premiership player of the month for January, says he aims to "become the best striker in the world". (Scotsman)

Playmaker Ryo Meshino - unlikely to make the Hearts squad for Wednesday night's trip to Celtic - is out of favour at Tynecastle because manager Daniel Stendel feels he is not making enough impact during games. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Striker Tony Watt signed for Motherwell last week after turning down offers from elsewhere of "a heck of a lot more money than we were paying", says Fir Park boss Stephen Robinson. (Herald, print edition)

Livingston defender Jon Guthrie believes it is only a matter of time before manager Gary Holt attracts interest from other clubs. (Herald, print edition)

Dundee United have taken Tunisian winger Manoubi Haddad on trial, and manager Robbie Neilson confirms Dunfermline Athletic striker Kevin Nisbet remains a target after failing with a January enquiry for the 22-year-old. (Daily Record, print edition)