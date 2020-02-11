Newport County: Mike Flynn fears long-term injuries for Ash Baker and Dan Leadbitter

Daniel Leadbitter picked up another injury earlier this season against Port Vale in September

Newport County manager Mike Flynn fears right-backs Ash Baker and Daniel Leadbitter could miss the rest of the season through injury.

Leadbitter, 29, suffered a hamstring tear in the first-half of Tuesday's goalless draw with Walsall having only recently returned from injury.

January-signing Baker, 23, came off early with a groin injury in County's defeat to Plymouth on 1 February.

"I've got no right-back and I've got no left-backs," said Flynn.

"Leadbitter has got a bad tear so that could be his season so that is him and Ash who could miss the rest of the season.

"It's unbelievable, if you lose two right-backs and two left-backs you are in a bit of trouble."

Left-backs George Nurse and Ryan Haines, both summer signings, were missing for Newport's match-day squad against Walsall.

Second-choice goalkeeper Nick Townsend was also missing from the bench on Tuesday night with the 25-year-old also ruled out through injury, his a slight calf strain.

Flynn had been looking at free agents to bolster his squad in January including Wales international Joe Ledley, but the County boss said the midfielder is no longer his main target.

"He can't play right-back or left-back so he is not my priority anymore, simple as that," said Flynn.