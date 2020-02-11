Jersey Bulls beat Godalming Town 5-0 to book semi-final place

Jersey Bulls have won every competitive game they have played since they were formed last summer

Jersey Bulls beat Godalming Town 5-0 to book a semi-final place in the Combined Counties League Challenge Cup.

Calvin Weir's first for the club, along with a poacher's goal from Ruben Mendes and a superb solo effort from Adam Trotter saw Bulls 3-0 up at half time.

Weir got his second on the hour before substitute Sol Solomon scored late on.

The win means the Bulls have won all 26 competitive matches they have played in as they look to win a league and cup treble in their first season.