George Byers: Swansea City midfielder out for the season with ankle injury

George Byers is a product of Watford's youth academy

Swansea City midfielder George Byers has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

Byers was carried off midway through Swansea's 3-2 defeat to Derby County last Saturday.

The 23-year-old has been a regular under Steve Cooper and his loss is a blow to Swansea's play-off hopes.

"George is out for the season. He got a high ankle sprain so that's his season done," said Cooper.

"It is a big blow for him because he was having a season where he was having a lot of games and becoming an established young player so we are gutted for him.

"We know we are light on numbers but that is what it is and whatever squad I have I will try to get them to the best place possible every game."

Byers broke into Swansea's senior side under Graham Potter, making 26 appearances in 2018-19, and has played 33 times this season.