Ross Wallace: Former Celtic winger joins St Mirren until end of season

Wallace left Fleetwood Town early this season after playing being a first team regular last term

St Mirren have signed former Celtic and Sheffield Wednesday winger Ross Wallace until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old, capped once by Scotland, arrives in Paisley as a free agent after leaving Fleetwood Town at the start of September.

He made four appearances as a substitute in August for the English League One side.

"Just having someone with his experience around is great," manager Jim Goodwin told the St Mirren website.

"He can play in midfield and at left-back. People will be used to him playing in more advanced areas but he actually played a lot with Fleetwood Town last year in the middle of the pitch. He's a very calming influence in there, keeps things nice and simple and reads the game well.

"He's still got bags of quality as well."

Wallace, who also played for Sunderland, Preston North End and Burnley, spent time training with St Mirren in November.

"That was purely for training, it wasn't a trial period," Goodwin explained. "At that moment in time we didn't need anybody but then obviously losing Kyle Magennis and Ryan Flynn, along with Ross still being available, convinced us to get him in. It's vital that we have enough to get us through the season.

"Fitness-wise he isn't going to be where we want him to be at the moment but we will work with him over the next few weeks."