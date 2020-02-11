Man City v West Ham rescheduled for Wednesday, 19 February

The match between Manchester City and West Ham was one of many UK sporting events postponed because of Storm Ciara

Manchester City's home Premier League match against West Ham has been rescheduled for Wednesday, 19 February at 19:30 GMT.

The match was originally scheduled for Sunday, 9 February but adverse weather conditions, caused by Storm Ciara, forced its postponement.

The game will be on the same night as some Champions League last-16 fixtures.

It will be City's first match since the 2-0 defeat at Tottenham on 2 February.

The Hammers, who will play their first match since their 3-3 draw against Brighton on 1 February, will offer free coach travel to their fans.

The rearranged fixture has interrupted both teams' original scheduled winter break which had been scheduled between 9 February and 22 February - the start of the next full round of Premier League fixtures.

'Uefa would still prefer it not to happen'

BBC's Simon Stone, football reporter

Under normal circumstances, playing a Premier League game on the same night as Champions League matches would have been frowned upon by Uefa

It would still prefer it not to happen but the governing body understands that Manchester City are in a tricky position thanks to a problem they had no control over.

Once the March international break has passed, there are only two spare midweek slots - and City already need one for their game against Arsenal, postponed after they reached the EFL Cup final.

If they progress past Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup, Pep Guardiola's side could have another two games called off, so they can do without using the West Ham game to fill a slot.

While City and West Ham are still technically on their winter breaks on 19 February, it was felt within reason to ask them to play on that date as both teams return to training this weekend.