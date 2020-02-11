Transfer rumours: Sancho, Van Dijk, Dembele, Ake, Mertens, Vertonghen, Long

Manchester United are determined to beat Chelsea in the £120m battle to sign Borussia Dortmund and England forward Jadon Sancho, 19. (Mirror)

Liverpool are preparing to offer Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk, 28, a new deal worth more than £150,000 a week. (Football Insider)

Manchester United could revive their interest in Lyon's 23-year-old French striker Moussa Dembele in the summer. (L'Equipe, via Manchester Evening News)

Tottenham are preparing a £40m bid to try to sign Bournemouth's Dutch centre-half Nathan Ake, 24, (Express)

Napoli and Belgium striker Dries Mertens, 32, is increasingly likely to move on a free transfer in the summer - with Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal all vying for his signature. (Mail)

Chelsea will watch Morocco's Hakim Ziyech for the remainder of the season after failing with a bid to land the 26-year-old Ajax winger in January. (Telegraph)

Ajax are considering a summer approach for Tottenham and Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen, with the 32-year-old out of contract at the end of the season. (Guardian)

Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid are all interested in Verona and Albania defender Marash Kumbulla, 20. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness)

Southampton and Republic of Ireland striker Shane Long, 33, is expected to sign a new contract to stay at the club, with his existing deal expiring at the end of the season. (Southern Daily Echo)

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho watched Bayern Munich's goalless draw with RB Leipzig on Sunday, with Leipzig's French defender Dayot Upamecano, 21, one of the players he was interested in. (Mirror)

Aston Villa are prepared to offer Crystal Palace £15m for Norway striker Alexander Sorloth, 24, who is currently on loan with Turkish club Trabzonspor. (Turkish Football)

Premier League and Championship clubs are charging up to £700 for children to be mascots at games, according to MPs and fans groups. (Telegraph)

Liverpool are keeping a close watch on Benfica's Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius and are growing increasingly interested in signing the 24-year-old. (O Jogo, via Sport Witness)

Newcastle United are among the teams who are interested in Club Bruges' Nigerian striker Emmanuel Dennis, 22. (HLN, via Newcastle Chronicle)

Arsenal are monitoring French 21-year-old midfielder Pape Gueye, who plays for Ligue 2 side Le Havre, ahead of a possible summer move. (Mail)

Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in signing 17-year-old, 6ft 4in England youth goalkeeper Brad Young from Hartlepool. (Sun)